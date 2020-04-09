(Podcast) Journalist in Japan Michael Penn

This week I am joined by journalist Michael Penn to talk all about moving from English teacher to University Teacher to Journalist, and of course we talk about all that anyone is talking about these days:the coronavirus. Enjoy and stay safe out there.

Right-Click to Download the Mp3

[Check out Michael’s Stuff: Twitter | Shingetsu News Agency]

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

[Find a Job: JobsinJapan.com]



[Discuss the show: Discord]

[Leave a Review (You Rock): iTunes]



Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord: