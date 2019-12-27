(Podcast) State of the Inside Japan Podcast 2019

This week I go over the last 12 months worth of podcast: the highs, the lows, and the future. Lots of rambling, zero content about working in Japan. If you enjoy that sort of thing, enjoy! If not, I’ll see you in the New Year with some normal episodes! Happy new year to all.

My Fav Episodes of the Year!

Right-Click to Download the Mp3

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

[Find a Job: JobsinJapan.com]



[Discuss the show: Discord]

[Leave a Review (You Rock): iTunes]



Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord: