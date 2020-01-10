Workshop to Improve Your Teaching Skills and Job Opportunities in Japan

Learning and going to workshops like this one is one of the best ways to improve your teaching career in Japan.
About the Workshop – Topics
1. Facts and Fiction
2. Maximizing Progress
3. Dealing with Challenging Behaviors
4. “Learning How to Learn”
Speakers:
Dr. Ronald Leaf, Ph.D.
Co-founder and Director of Autism Partnership
Dr. Ronald Leaf is a licensed psychologist who has over forty years of experience in the field of autism. Dr. Leaf began his career working with Professor Ivar Lovaas, while receiving his undergraduate degree at UCLA. Subsequently, he received his doctorate under the direction of Prof. Lovaas. During his years at UCLA, he served as Clinic Supervisor, Research Psychologist, Lecturer and Interim Director of the Young Autism Project. He was extensively involved in several research investigations, contributed to “The Me Book”, and is a co-author of “The Me Book” Videotapes, a series of instructional tapes for teaching autistic children. Dr. Leaf has consulted to families, schools, day programs and residential facilities on a national and international basis. Dr. Leaf is also the Executive Director of Behavior Therapy and Learning Centre, a mental health agency that consults with parents, care-providers and school personnel. Dr. leaf is co-author of “A Work In Progress”, “Time for School”, “It Has to Be Said”, “Crafting Connections” and “A Work In Progress Companion Series”.
Mr. Toby Mountjoy, MSc, BCBA
Director of Autism PartnershipMr. Toby Mountjoy is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and holds a Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis. With over 20 years of experience working with individuals with ASD, he has been extensively trained by noted experts in the field. Besides overseeing the Autism Partnership operation in Hong Kong, Korea, Philippines and Singapore with over 100 staff, including psychologists, consultants and therapists, he has also provided consultations to school districts, agencies, and families worldwide. Mr. Mountjoy has also contributed chapters to publications such as “Sense & Nonsense” and “It’s Time for School”. In 2007, he founded the charitable Autism Partnership Foundation and Aoi Pui School to offer more services for children with Autism.
About Autism Partnership
Autism Partnership (AP) is one of the largest and most established Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) service providers for Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) in the world. Formed in 1994 in the United States, AP is run by professional clinicians and specializes in providing one-on-one therapy, group interventions and overseas consultation for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and their families. Drawing on over 40 years of experience in ABA and treatment of ASD, AP is highly recognized by local and international service agencies and government bodies.
Show a commitment to your teaching career
One of the most important things you can do to build a career in teaching in Japan that will help you earn more money, be respected and enjoy your job more is to continue learning and improving your skills. You’ll be able to manage your class better and get amazing results with your students, and there are few better ways to do this than going to conferences like this one.
Sign up HERE.