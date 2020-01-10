Workshop to Improve Your Teaching Skills and Job Opportunities in Japan

Learning and going to workshops like this one is one of the best ways to improve your teaching career in Japan.

Going to professional development events in Japan is one of the most under-used ways to get job opportunities that you won’t find out about any other way. By going to workshops like The Japan Charity Autism Conference, not only can you learn more about how to help your students, but you’ll also prove to employers that you care. This is how you separate yourself from the pack of teachers who just came here to live in Japan, and prove that you are worth paying a higher salary, giving greater benefits and being treated like a real teacher.

Japan Charity Autism Conference, and it’s a joint effort between TAIP and The workshop they will be doing is called Theand it’s a joint effort between TAIP and Autism Partnership . They are bringing two experts in the field of Autism to Japan for a free one day workshop – teachers taking the time to come to events like this show that they are passionate and ready to face the challenge of being a real committed and respected teacher.

When : Saturday February 22nd

Where : K International School of Tokyo

Max : 250 participants

Continued Education Credits : Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) : 6 points

About the Workshop – Topics

1. Facts and Fiction

There is a great deal of misinformation and confusion regarding issues such etiology, prognosis and treatment options. In order to effectively navigate the maze of ASD it is essential to critically analyze the issues that parents and professionals confront on a daily basis so as to develop the most effective intervention strategies.

2. Maximizing Progress

Students with ASD have tremendous potential. Unfortunately, the expectations for students with ASD have historically been way too low. This has greatly affected how children are taught. Lower expectations have influenced decision on educational strategies as well as curriculum. Effective programming efforts can help our student’s reach their potential and most importantly maximize the quality of their lives.

3. Dealing with Challenging Behaviors

Disruptive behaviors such as aggression, non-compliance, inattention and not responding directly interfere with the learning process. Unfortunately, many of the strategies that are employed such as ignoring, timeout or reprimands are simply not effective in the long term. Moreover, they often are not practical for teachers and parents to effectively utilize. Surprisingly, reducing or eliminating disruptive behaviors can not only be effective but rapid as well as teacher and parent friendly.

4. “Learning How to Learn”

Acquiring “learning to learn” skills is absolutely pivotal in a child’s success. It is teaching children the process of learning. It is the foundation, perhaps the pivotal skill necessary for them to acquire all other skills. Often when a child is struggling in learning beginning or even advanced skills it is often because the child is deficient in this area. Learning how to understand feedback, remaining calm, and paying attention are just a few of the skills that are critical to accelerate the learning process.

Speakers: Dr. Ronald Leaf, Ph.D. Co-founder and Director of Autism Partnership Dr. Ronald Leaf is a licensed psychologist who has over forty years of experience in the field of autism. Dr. Leaf began his career working with Professor Ivar Lovaas, while receiving his undergraduate degree at UCLA. Subsequently, he received his doctorate under the direction of Prof. Lovaas. During his years at UCLA, he served as Clinic Supervisor, Research Psychologist, Lecturer and Interim Director of the Young Autism Project. He was extensively involved in several research investigations, contributed to “The Me Book”, and is a co-author of “The Me Book” Videotapes, a series of instructional tapes for teaching autistic children. Dr. Leaf has consulted to families, schools, day programs and residential facilities on a national and international basis. Dr. Leaf is also the Executive Director of Behavior Therapy and Learning Centre, a mental health agency that consults with parents, care-providers and school personnel. Dr. leaf is co-author of “A Work In Progress”, “Time for School”, “It Has to Be Said”, “Crafting Connections” and “A Work In Progress Companion Series”.

Mr. Toby Mountjoy, MSc, BCBA

Director of Autism Partnership Director of Autism Partnership Mr. Toby Mountjoy is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and holds a Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis. With over 20 years of experience working with individuals with ASD, he has been extensively trained by noted experts in the field. Besides overseeing the Autism Partnership operation in Hong Kong, Korea, Philippines and Singapore with over 100 staff, including psychologists, consultants and therapists, he has also provided consultations to school districts, agencies, and families worldwide. Mr. Mountjoy has also contributed chapters to publications such as “Sense & Nonsense” and “It’s Time for School”. In 2007, he founded the charitable Autism Partnership Foundation and Aoi Pui School to offer more services for children with Autism. About Autism Partnership Autism Partnership (AP) is one of the largest and most established Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) service providers for Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) in the world. Formed in 1994 in the United States, AP is run by professional clinicians and specializes in providing one-on-one therapy, group interventions and overseas consultation for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and their families. Drawing on over 40 years of experience in ABA and treatment of ASD, AP is highly recognized by local and international service agencies and government bodies.

Show a commitment to your teaching career

One of the most important things you can do to build a career in teaching in Japan that will help you earn more money, be respected and enjoy your job more is to continue learning and improving your skills. You’ll be able to manage your class better and get amazing results with your students, and there are few better ways to do this than going to conferences like this one.

