(Podcast) Changing the ALT Landscape, with Better Teachers?

This week I spoke with Nicholas, a member of the ALTTO team that has put together an incredible resource over at ALTTO.net, in hopes to change the ALT game. A noble (and 100% free) cause worth following. TLDR= make ALTs better and conditions will improve.

[Check out ALTTO: Website]

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord:

——-

Want to Leave a Review? You are a legend: iTunes