(Podcast) From 5 years on JET to a long-term HR/Recruitment Career

This week I talk with Thomas, a former 5-year JET turned HR/Recruitment guy. Many people turn to HR after being an ALT, but few can make it work long term. Today I ask Thomas how he has done just that. Enjoy!

Previous episode with Thomas/Albo -> Episode 36! (More than 200 episodes ago!)

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

——-

Want to Leave a Review? You are a legend: iTunes