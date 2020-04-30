(Podcast) Tozen Union Organizer Gerome

This week I talk with Gerome, an organizer for the Tozen Union. We talk all things working in Japan, from being an ALT during these troubling corona times to newly hired JET strategy to why joining a union is a good idea for anybody working in Japan, not just ALTs that are working more than 29.5 hours a week. Enjoy.

