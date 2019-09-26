Employers ▸

(Podcast) Starting an Idol Group in Japan – James/COLORFUUUL

Job Seeker Advice Leave a Comment

Avatar

This week I talk with James, idol group producer, former Japanese university student and a lot more. My favorite line from James was something to the effect of, “when I find the most difficult thing, that’s exactly what I want to do.” Very fun talk.

 

Right-Click to Download the Mp3

Support James/Colorfuuul -> Website 

 

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

[Find a Job: JobsinJapan.com]

[Discuss the show: Discord] [Support: Patreon]

[Leave a Review (You Rock): iTunes]

Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord:

Leave your thoughts

“By foreigners for foreigners”
Jobs in Japan has been a key resource for foreigners looking for work in Japan since 1998.

Contact Us

Spectrum Consulting Japan G.K.
Tokyo Office:
C/O Global Village Media
1-7-20-B2 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
[email protected]