Employers ▸

(Podcast) Being Unique on Your JET SOP (or Cover Letter)

Job Seeker Advice Leave a Comment

This week I talk SOP extraordinaire Guzzie all about what makes a good SOP, the worst mistakes people make with their SOP, and how is life on the JET program is working out for him. Enjoooy.

 

Right-Click to Download the Mp3

Check out Guzzie’s Stuff -> Twitter | Insta | Read Guzzie’s SOP

 

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

[Find a Job: JobsinJapan.com]

[Discuss the show: Discord] [Support: Patreon]

[Leave a Review (You Rock): iTunes]

Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord:

Leave your thoughts

“By foreigners for foreigners”
Jobs in Japan has been a key resource for foreigners looking for work in Japan since 1998.

Contact Us

Spectrum Consulting Japan G.K.
Tokyo Office:
C/O Global Village Media
1-7-20-B2 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
[email protected]