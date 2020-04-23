(Podcast) Actor, Model, Narrator – Daniel

This week I talk with Daniel about being an actor, model, narrator, and sudden star of gaijins-in-Japan twitter thanks to a spot on the news in front of a McDonald’s. He shared lots of fresh and extremely unique views on a lot of things. Enjoy.

Right-Click to Download the Mp3

[Follow Daniel: Website | Twitter | Youtube]

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

[Find a Job: JobsinJapan.com]



[Discuss the show: Discord]

[Leave a Review (You Rock): iTunes]



Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord: