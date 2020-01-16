Employers / 採用企業様へ ▸

(Podcast) Assistant TV Director in Japan – Paprika Girl

Living in Japan Guide Leave a Comment

This week I talk with Paprika Girl, a 17-year AD in Japan that started her Japan career out as a university student. Want to get into the TV industry? Listen in an learn how she did it. Enjoooy.

 

