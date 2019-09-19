Former Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Executive – Glen Wood

This week I talk with Glen Wood, a man in the middle of a paternity leave harassment case in Japan. Give it a listen, and if you want to take some action check out the links below. If this is the first you’re hearing of this check, check out this vid for a quick summary. -> No More Paternity Harassment, No More Maternity Harassment!

