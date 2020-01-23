(Podcast) The State of Online Content on Japan

This week I talk about how the state on online content in Japan is…….lacking. Also some cream pie talk. Click bait. Enjoy.

Right-Click to Download the Mp3

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

[Find a Job: JobsinJapan.com]



[Discuss the show: Discord]

[Leave a Review (You Rock): iTunes]



Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord: