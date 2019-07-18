(Podcast) Growing Japanese/Foreigner Tensions in Hokkaido? – JET CIR Mitchel

This week JET CIR Mitchel drops in to share with us his story of getting on the JET Program, what his job is like as a CIR, and if there is any truth to the JapanToday.com article claiming there are “raising tensions” between foreigners and Japanese people in Japan. Enjoooy.

Hokkaido ski resort tackles growing tension between Japanese, foreign residents

