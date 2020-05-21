(Podcast) From JET to selling Wine in Japan

This week I talk with Whitney, another great entry in my mini series interviewing people that I watched on Youtube before coming to Japan myself. Whitney had a great time on JET, but decided to jump into big city life after only a year. After captaining his own ship for several years, he decided to head home. From JET to selling wine to tough decisions, lots of great stuff in this one.

