(Podcast) Making it Work Long Term in Japan

This week I spoke with Akil, a fellow long-termer in Japan that has some very interesting stories and opinions to share. We talk the crash of NOVA, freelance private lessons full-time, side hustles, and a lot more. Enjoy and check out his show here-> Akil in Japan

Links Mentioned:

[Check out Akil’s Show: Youtube]

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord:

——-

Want to Leave a Review? You are a legend: iTunes