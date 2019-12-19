(Podcast) Opening a Pizza Joint in Japan w/Jessie

This week I take with Jessie, a former Yamato Damacy member, former JET, former IT guy, and now still IT but pizza joint/craft beer opener! It was a pleasure to speak with Jessie about his work history and just incessant drive to take his ideas to the next level. Anyone can have ideas, few can make them happen like Jessie can. P.S. go watch a Yamato Damacy episode because they really are a part of Jvlog history that I think is not remembered enough! Go watch some episodes here.

Right-Click to Download the Mp3

[Follow Jessie: Twitter | The Blue Ribbon | Yamato Damacy + My Favorite Episode]

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

[Find a Job: JobsinJapan.com]



[Discuss the show: Discord]

[Leave a Review (You Rock): iTunes]



Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord: