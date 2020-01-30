Employers / 採用企業様へ ▸

(Podcast) From Quitting JET, to non-teaching jobs, to Podcasting in London w/Taryn Siegel

This week I talk with Taryn about her career so far that has taken her through the JET Program, Tokyo Cheapo, and a lot more. Not she’s kickin it in London with an awesome podcast of her own that you can check out here -> Where We Are (with Taryn Siegel)

Enjoooy.

 

