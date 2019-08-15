(Podcast) The 2007 Downfall of NOVA

This week I go over the biggest scandal in the history of English education in Japan. The 2007 Downfall of NOVA. So why did it happen? How were the teachers, students and managers affected? Isn’t NOVA still around? (Yes they are and everything is well!) All these questions and more answered this week. Easily the most researched show I’ve ever done. Enjoooy.

