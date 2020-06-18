(Podcast) University Teaching in Japan + Tech in the Classroom

This week I talk with Paul, returning guest and University Teacher of English to talk all about his job, what he thinks of the current university job market, and he introduces his new teaching resources: efl.digital

Be sure to check it out for free here-> efl.digital

For 50% off just for being you, use code “ALT-INSIDER-2020” here -> https://efl.digital/upgrade/

[Check out Paul’s Site!: esl.digital]

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord:

——-

Want to Leave a Review? You are a legend: iTunes