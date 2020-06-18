Employers / 採用企業様へ ▸

(Podcast) University Teaching in Japan + Tech in the Classroom

This week I talk with Paul, returning guest and University Teacher of English to talk all about his job, what he thinks of the current university job market, and he introduces his new teaching resources: efl.digital

 

Right-Click to Download the Mp3

[Check out Paul’s Site!: esl.digital]

efl-digital-fb-og.jpgefl-digital-fb-og.jpg

 

