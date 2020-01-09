(Podcast) From The JET Program to HR in Hakuba, Nagano

This week I talk with John, former JET turned HR/Marketing person up in Hakuba, Nagano. John knew he wanted to keep working in Japan, but he didn’t want to teach forever. Listen in this week to learn how he managed to make the jump. Enjooooy.

