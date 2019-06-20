Employers ▸

(Podcast) From the Longboard to the Cutting Board – Dan Pape

This week Dan drops in to tell us his tale of how he took a skateboarding brand from America to Japan, and then ending up starting a cooking company in Japan with A LOT of cool stops in between. Lots of twists and turns in this one. Enjoooy.

 

