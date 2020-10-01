Employers / 採用企業様へ ▸

(Podcast) Struggles with Alcohol in Japan

News Leave a Comment

This week we continue the 10-week leaving Japan special with an overview of my social life in Japan, and how I used alcohol a bit too much to fill in the gaps in my emotional state. Never thought I’d make an episode about this, but here we are. Enjoy.

If you’d like to see the schedule for the rest of the special check out the link here-> Leaving Japan Special

Right-Click to Download the Mp3

