Inside Japan Podcast

Staying Fit and Healthy in Japan with Ben Silverman | Inside Japan #142​

The Podcast is back BABY!

With our new host, Charlie and now with VIDEO! This first episode is all about staying fit and healthy in Japan.

We talk about:
– Losing weight without fad diets and still being able to enjoy Japanese food
– Effective workouts that mean you can look great without living in the gym
– Lots more healthy habits that mean you don’t have to be crazy strict.

Listen on iTunes, Android, Spotify and Stitcher. Please SUBSCRIBE on your favourite listening platform.

Want to Leave a Review?

Thank you so much! This helps us a lot: iTunes

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

Array

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

Contact Us

Tokyo Office
C/O Global Village Media
1-7-20-B2 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
[email protected]