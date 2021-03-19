Staying Fit and Healthy in Japan with Ben Silverman | Inside Japan #142​

The Podcast is back BABY!
With our new host, Charlie and now with VIDEO! This first episode is all about staying fit and healthy in Japan.
We talk about:
– Losing weight without fad diets and still being able to enjoy Japanese food
– Effective workouts that mean you can look great without living in the gym
– Lots more healthy habits that mean you don’t have to be crazy strict.
Listen on iTunes, Android, Spotify and Stitcher. Please SUBSCRIBE on your favourite listening platform.
Want to Leave a Review?
Thank you so much! This helps us a lot: iTunes
This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!
For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.