Staying Fit and Healthy in Japan with Ben Silverman | Inside Japan #142​

The Podcast is back BABY!

With our new host, Charlie and now with VIDEO! This first episode is all about staying fit and healthy in Japan.

We talk about:

– Losing weight without fad diets and still being able to enjoy Japanese food

– Effective workouts that mean you can look great without living in the gym

– Lots more healthy habits that mean you don’t have to be crazy strict.

