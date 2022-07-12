3 keys to a well written Japanese resume

In Japan, as in most countries in the world, writing a good resume is an essential requirement for all job seekers. But what is the correct way to write a resume in Japanese? What sections does the Japanese curriculum include? How to write an attractive form to be hired in a Japanese company?

Here we will explain what you need to know in order to write a good CV in Japanese.

Get a resume sample

Resume forms or rirekisho ( 履歴書 （ りれきしょ ） ) in Japan are easily found on the internet, both to download and print. You can also find them in convenience stores or in job offer magazines. They are brightly colored magazines with the letters “Town Work”. If you pick up one of these magazines and you do not know Japanese, you will probably put them back in their place, since they are totally in Japanese. But avoid doing that, because in the last pages there is usually one or two blank resumes. Therefore, you can get your first CVs without having to buy them and, at least, they can be used to practice. Try to get several models. Keep in mind that in Japan resumes are written by hand and are rarely scanned or emailed. Even though there may be small differences between CV models depending on the area of the country, or even depending on the positions you are applying for, most versions are accepted by all Japanese companies.

Writing a Flawless Japanese CV

First, do not get discouraged if you make a mistake, but if you do it is best to start over. It is not recommended that you try to correct a typo on your resume by crossing out the wrong words, download multiple copies of the sample resume instead.

Afterwards, a good photo is worth a thousand words. Realistically, when looking for a job, the first impression is still very important. Nowadays, in Japan, it is still customary for companies and their recruiters to make a first judgment of the candidate’s value through the photo of his or her resume. These seek that the photographs transmit security, self-confidence and show an aspiring worker. Japanese resume photos can be taken at convenience stores or photo booths, but make sure the measurements are appropriate, 4cm x 3cm. Also, the photograph must be taken in the last 3 months.

Last two tips are that all Japanese resumes should be written in black in and make sure you don’t fold your resume when you mail it.

Parts of a Japanese resume

Here is a summary of the main sections you need to fill out when writing a Japanese resume:

1. Date of application or hitzuke ( 日付 （ ひづけ ） )/ Date of birth or seinengappi ( 生年月日 （ せいねんがっぴ ） ). This is an essential section when writing a resume in Japanese. The date you must write is the date on which the form was delivered, not the date on which you filled it out. That is, if the curriculum is sent by ordinary mail, the date that must be stated is that of the same day of delivery. If the resume is taken to an interview, do not forget to write the date of the interview.

2. Contact information or renrakusaki ( 連絡先 （ れんらくさき ） ). This part can be left blank. If you prefer, write an email address or any other type of contact information.

3. Postal address or genjuusho ( 現住所 （ げんじゅうしょ ） ) / Telephone number or denwa ( 電話 （ でんわ ） ). You have to write your postal address taking into account the concepts of prefecture, sub-area, street, building… You have to be familiar with all this nomenclature. Finally, do not forget to write the telephone numbers, both home and mobile, if you have.

4. Licenses or shikaku ( 資格 （ しかく ） ) / Certificates or menkyo ( 免許 （ めんきょ ） ). If you have a driving license, this is the section of the Japanese CV where you must indicate it. At the same time, you can incorporate language exams, certificates and other diplomas in order of relevance or chronology.

5. Education or gakureki ( 学歴 （ がくれき ） ). This is one of the most important areas when writing a Japanese resume. Both past work experience and school grades should be listed from oldest to most recent. For the part related to education, write the year you started and the year you graduated on separate lines. Do not forget to incorporate specialties and research studies into the writing.

6. Work experience or shokureki ( 職歴 （ しょくれき ） ). Next to each experience write the name of the companies in which you have worked and if you want, you can also include the number of employees and a summary of the responsibilities you performed.

7. Reason for requesting or shiboudouki ( 志望動機 （ しぼうどうき ） ). You would respond to “Why do you want to work for our company?” This is the moment to show that you have carried out an exhaustive study of the company as well as write about the qualities, strengths and experiences that make you the ideal candidate.

8. Travel time to work or tsuukinjikan ( 通勤時間 （ つうきんじかん ） ). Use the internet or mobile applications to find out the fastest route and means of transport from your home to the office.

9. Questions/comments or honninkiboukisai ( 本人希望記載 （ ほんにんきぼうきさい ） ). Finally, we find a last section for any questions or comments you want to make about the company. If you prefer, skip this section and leave it blank to ask the questions during the interview.

By following these tips, a little study, and a healthy dose of self-confidence, you will be able to write an enviable Japanese resume. Your dream job in Japan awaits you!