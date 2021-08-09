How to negotiate when renting an apartment in Japan

One of the most daunting experiences for visitors to Japan is arranging accommodation. While other things like self-introductions ( 自己紹介 （ じこしょうかい ） ) at offices may seem more intimidating, they actually have low consequences – as my shameful attempt to put together anything resembling a coherent sentence at mine testifies. However, other things like accommodation can be very different as a small mistake can cost a lot of money that you’ll keep paying for a long time into the future.

Haggle for your home

In Japan, apartments are often intentionally priced a little higher than their true value. In Osaka, for example, you will often see hugely overpriced key money 礼金 （ れいきん ） often equivalent to two to three month’s rent.

Usually these extra charges are intentionally high as the landlord expects you to haggle it down. Of course, don’t be overly focused on key money as haggling for the rent ( 家賃 （ やちん ） ) instead may be cheaper for long-term renters depending on the amount of time that you intend to live there.

One useful tip is to keep a careful track of anything that seems overpriced and then make a strategy to negotiate on the more outlandish ones. When you first prepare to move in with all those zeroes flying about, it is easy to overlook 50,000 yen here or there, so make sure you try to haggle on everything possible.

As well as trying to drive down the 家賃, look for:

保証金 （ ほしょうきん ） (insurance on the apartment)

(insurance on the apartment) 仲介手数料 （ ちゅうかいてすうりょう ） (rental organization’s fees, typically paid by the renter)

(rental organization’s fees, typically paid by the renter) 管理費 （ かんりひ ） (fee for the upkeep of the apartment)

(fee for the upkeep of the apartment) 前家賃 （ ぜんやちん ） (rent that you have to pay in advance, typically one month)

(rent that you have to pay in advance, typically one month) 手付金 （ てつけきん ） (reservation fee to show that you are serious about the apartment)

(reservation fee to show that you are serious about the apartment) 敷金 （ しききん ） (security deposit, usually refundable at the end of your stay assuming that the place hasn’t been too badly damaged)

Just remember that any small victory is a victory. Even 1,000 yen less a month soon adds up if you intend to stay for more than a year.

Also make sure to ask whether the 管理費 （ かんりひ ） is fixed or not. If your apartment is a 新築 （ しんちく ） (new property), this will often be pretty stable; however, some older apartments may be cheap now, but as soon as maintenance is done on the building (and it will be!), you suddenly find the extra expense tacked onto your bill! Be especially wary of 築３０年 (30 years old) or more apartments, as the 管理費 may suddenly spike due to necessary repairs.

Other expenses

While Japan is a pleasant place to live, unfortunately it also has a lot of typhoons, earthquakes and other natural disasters. To cover this, most properties these days require the renter to take out insurance ( 保険 （ ほけん ） ). There are a lot of these with varying degrees of usefulness.

Common ones include:

火災保険 （ かさいほけん ） (fire insurance)

(fire insurance) 地震保険 （ じしんほけん ） (earthquake insurance)

(earthquake insurance) 家財保険 （ かざいほけん ） (contents insurance)

Similarly, a sticking point for many foreign people may be whether you need a guarantor ( 保証人 （ ほしょうじん ） ) or not (保証人なし) who will promise to cover your rent if you are unable to pay it for whatever reason. Some people who need an apartment may even be forced to go to professional guarantor services; however, for the renter these should be avoided at all costs as these services are horribly overpriced.

A final necessity that many people forget is the 転出届 （ てんしゅつとどけ ） , which is an official notice that the person filing it intends to move out. Make sure to check with your current landlord before you sign the rent for a new apartment, otherwise, as I unfortunately discovered, it is only too easy to faff around and miss the deadline for filing and end up overpaying a month on your old apartment, adding another unnecessary expense.

Time to pay the rent

Hopefully, if you have haggled well and remembered to trim some of the unnecessary options, you will be happy with your deal. If you are really happy with the deal that you got one pro tip for the people that are staying for a long time is to rent an apartment that you may want to live at in the future. The expense (you often need to have a full reform before the next tenant moves in) and trouble of finding a new tenant can be enough to convince the landlord to let you have the property for a song… as I found out when I bought my apartment!

Happy home hunting everyone!