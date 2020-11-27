(Podcast) Keeping Your Eye on the Prize – Expat Empire

This week David from ExpatEmpire dropped in to talk about his career spanning multiple countries (including a healthy stint in Japan), and how he didn’t sacrifice his career by pigeonholing himself into living in only one country.

Check out his book specifically about finding work in Japan here -> Passport to Working in Japan

[Check out Expat Empire: Website | Passport to Working in Japan ]

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord:

——-

Want to Leave a Review? You are a legend: iTunes