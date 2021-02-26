From factory worker to CEO with Pham Thanh Tung

Back in 2015, Pham Thanh Tung was enjoying the benefits of a decent management position at General Electric Company in his hometown of Haiphong, Vietnam. So what led him to give up a comfortable position and move to Japan to work as a factory worker?

“My job was good and I had a Vietnamese girlfriend I adored. I risked it all for the sake of change and doing something crazy and different. The daily routine at work became tiresome and every day felt the same. I always had a dream to leave Vietnam, go abroad, and see the world so I followed my heart. It was costly to go to Europe or the US so Japan seemed like the most suitable option. The easiest way was to study at a Japanese language school,” Tung shared in retrospect.

In recent years there has been numerous news reports that highlight the plight of foreign workers, including those from Vietnam, Nepal, and the Philippines, who face challenges when working in Japan. Many of them arrive with an image of attaining a better life in Japan, only to be disappointed with the reality of rampant discrimination and exploitation at the hands of the Japanese.

“Since most Vietnamese have neither any Japanese language skills nor good English, most of them come here through the same route: working in a factory along with studying at a Japanese language school,” He added.

A leap to the mud

A month after Tung arrived in Japan, he started working at a bento factory in Hyogo while also working a second job at a sushi restaurant. Work consumed most of his time and energy and any little that he had left was spent studying Japanese.

“I came with around $2000 in my pocket and I had to juggle both work and study in order to survive. I was lucky because I didn’t have any obligation to send money home, a responsibility which many other foreign workers from unfortunate countries found themselves stuck in” he said.

He continued: “The factory I worked in had people who were considerate, but the experience at the sushi restaurant was a nightmare for me. Many of the workers there were young students who lacked understanding. I was discriminated against and the hardest work was dumped on me. It got uncomfortable because other workers kept giving me the impression that I didn’t work well enough or as fast. That drove me to leave the job two months later.”

By a twist of fate, a job at a Vietnamese restaurant owned by a Japanese businessman soon replaced the one at the sushi restaurant and by this time Tung had acquired enough Japanese language skills to work in the service industry. And that is where he first met his current business partner – the Vietnamese restaurant owner. This summed up his first two years in Japan where he juggled two jobs while studying Japanese.

After two years, Tung went home to Vietnam but returned to Japan again on a student visa where he started to fulfill his dream of being a postgraduate student. He did so by enrolling in the Global MBA program at Doshisha University in Kyoto while working part-time in a Kaiseki(懐石) restaurant in his first year at university. During this time, he continued to keep in contact with the Vietnamese restaurant owner.

First nudge to success – A need to be fulfilled

Tung’s entrepreneurial venture was when a friend in Vietnam asked for his assistance in supplying second-hand fishing rods from Japan to his business in Vietnam.

“That business had some issues with its current Japanese supplier and I was asked to step in by purchasing and supplying the products in return for a commission,” Tung said.

Sometimes serendipity comes in the form of a request for help.

Tung shared that he enjoyed being an international student at Doshisha University. The infrastructure was great and he was exposed to diverse perspectives during his studies and interaction with other classmates.

He said: “I remember I took a business law class and the professor made doing business in Japan seem easy. He introduced the laws and requirements associated with it. Another class I took was the entrepreneurship class where we had to write a business plan. I inserted my own experience of dealing with the import and export of second-hand finish rods in the business plan and it was well-received by the professor, who is a successful serial entrepreneur himself. I was inspired by those two classes and made a firm decision to start my own company in Japan.”

Tung’s faith in establishing a business was kindled.

“I started to debate several aspects of my business with my friends at Doshisha and invited brainstorming of ideas and sharing of different perspectives. My faith kept growing and I believed that selling second-hand Japanese products could be very valuable to the Vietnamese market,” he stated.

Tung had an idea that was validated and the next thing he needed was a business partner. The only person he thought of was that Vietnamese restaurant owner he once worked for.

“He was a successful, internationally-minded Japanese old man with experience in the Vietnamese market and he knew and trusted me,” he explained. When 2019 was about to come to an end, Tung gave him a call and went on to discuss his business model and his desire to build a company with his soon-to-be partner. Fortunately, at around the same period, that Japanese businessman had been toying with the idea of starting new businesses with his own partner.

“He offered to deal with all the technical parts of the business that had to do with starting up like registering the business, the laws and certification needed, as well as the money required to cover all that, while I focused on developing the business and managing the operations. I lost some ownership, but earned a valuable mentor,” Tung added.

The new business partner proposed numerous ways to expand the business from selling fishing rods to all kinds of products while focusing on sports gear, thus transforming the business offering to a pool of Japanese products.

A happy ending with more to come

Tung now operates and develops everything in the company while seeking advice consistently from his Japanese business partner. His responsibilities include website development, customer service, running advertising campaigns, customer order management, and sending shipments to Vietnam.

“I think I am not successful yet. I have just started and I have a long way to go. From the Vietnamese market, hopefully, we can expand to China and Europe,” he mused.

If you meet Tung in person, you would likely notice a sense of optimism shown on his cheerful face which has concealed numerous unspoken struggles in his career. Tung is currently a CEO and Senior Managing Director at Fun Supply and a happy husband of that girlfriend he had back home. They live happily together in a cozy house in Itami, Hyogo with their adorable son who they named “Sushi”.