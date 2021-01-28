Session ELL 2021: Online Event Signup!

English Language Learners (ELL) is online this year and promises to be an incredibly valuable event for English teachers in Japan!

This is an online winter session for teachers, schools and publishers to better help English Language Learners. A day full of useful, relevant and transformative education talks, with up to 1000 participants ONLINE.

We already have half the available slots filled with presentations about job-hunting, extensive reading, phonics, mobile games, kindergarten, elementary school, learner motivation, SOLEs, remote teaching, and sessions for school owners. It’s going to be packed with amazing presentations for you.

Session: February 14th, 2021. 10:00 to 17:30

There will be 5 Presentation Rooms:

Sessions:

10:00 – 10:45

11:15 – 12:00

12:30 – 1:15

LUNCH

2:15 – 3:00

3:30 – 4:15

4:45 – 5:30

Bookmark this page and you can come back at a later date to find out the schedule of events.

Sign up here:

https://sessionell2021. eventzil.la/

ELL 2021 is an independent, non-profit event. The remaining proceeds after paying for IT and staff will be donated to charity. Full accounts published after the event.

Call For Presenters

Presentations on any topic relevant to English Language Learning are welcomed. This could include, but is not limited to:

English Language Learning

Teaching

Publishing

Teaching Tools

Creating Teaching Tools

Running or Starting a School

And other relevant topics!

Presentations will be vetted, accepted and scheduled at the discretion of Session: ELL 2021.

Non-commercial presentations are free. All presenters must also register for the event here and purchase a ticket too attend other presentations (Minimum ¥550)

https://sessionell2021. eventzil.la/

Please submit your topic using the form below and sign up for the event using the same email address.

https://forms.gle/ MiJQLtpHMa8zXUMbA

Call For Sponsors

THE OFFER:

Banner Room Sponsor: ¥55,000

Large Logo and promotion copy on the homepage (event sign-up page) – link to sponsor’s site; Sponsor Breakout Room. 2 free commercial presentations. All attendee names and email addresses (opt-in.) In-room visitor data collection permitted.

Room sponsor: ¥33,000

Small Logo and promotion copy on the homepage (event sign-up page) – Sponsor Breakout Room, 1 commercial presentation. All attendee names and email addresses (opt-in.) In-room visitor data collection NOT permitted.

Commercial presentation: ¥11,000

1 commercial presentation. Presentation attendee names and email addresses (opt-in.)

Sponsors must also complete the Call for Presenters Google form for each presentation, to be sent out separately.

https://forms.gle/ Y5jQzWYbk9tNMUXm9

Join Session ELL 2021

WHEN:

WHERE:

WHO:

Real teachers and qualified and inspiring people working in the English Language Learning industry.

The event is co-ordinated by Jobs in Japan, ME Learning and TAIP. Hosted by Eventzil.la – The event uses the Modern English PayPal account to collect payment.