JOBS IN JAPAN Just Got Better!

New Design!

As you may have noticed, we have refreshed our design and updated the way the jobs are listed. We’ve added so many new tools like the resume builder, interview assessments and job alerts that we redesigned the site to make these all much more comfortable to use.

Job Listing Order

We have changed how job posts come up on the page from simply being in order of when they were posted, to being a tiered system so high priority jobs are posted near the top. The old system caused confusion with many users applying to the same position multiple times because they were constantly being refreshed by the system we had. This way the jobs list will be much more consistent and listed in order of Premium, Advanced and Standard jobs.

Spotlight job

While we do our best to offer all jobs great exposure to all the job listings, there are cases when extra attention is needed especially for jobs that need to hire frequently, who are hiring more employees at a time, or need to get a lot of attention quickly. For these cases, we have added a “Spotlight” position on the front page which is pinned to the top of the board and highlighted.

AI Assessments

The Premium package jobs include AI Assessments which analyzes each application and gives you a detailed Score Card in Japanese and English on how well the applicant fits your job.

The Report includes:

An assessment overview

Applicant score

A detailed scorecard (Job Requirements vs Candidate’s Qualifications)

Strengths

Weaknesses

Unique value and skills

Gaps and red flags

Recommendations for the interview

Interview Questions you might want to ask.

Hidden requirements

The above AI Assessments are a huge time saver; however, we realize that you have some requirements or preferences which may not be suitable to put in the job description. In this area you can further instruct the AI on what to focus on in the evaluations.



Various uses for the Hidden Requirements

For a recent part time position, an employer wanted to make sure staff could get to the office quickly to reduce the chance of them quitting due to a tiring commute. They asked the applicant to list their nearest station and train line in the screening questions. Then in the Hidden Requirements, the employer instructed the AI to calculate the commuting time to the office and give a lower score to those living further than a 45 minute commute to the office.

These are just some of the recent improvements. We look forward to supporting your foreigner hiring activities in 2025!