A Love Letter to Fukuoka

Nestled on the northern shore of Kyushu, Fukuoka is a city that effortlessly captivates the hearts of its residents and visitors alike. Boasting a delightful blend of tradition and modernity, this vibrant metropolis offers a unique and exciting lifestyle that sets it apart from other cities in Japan. If you’re looking for a place to call home with a touch of eccentricity, Fukuoka has got you covered.

Fukuoka has a rich historical background dating back over 2,000 years. As one of Japan’s largest cities, Fukuoka offers a perfect blend of modernity and tradition. With a population of over 1.5 million residents, it stands as the sixth-largest city in Japan. To put its size into perspective, Fukuoka is smaller than the bustling metropolis of Osaka, which boasts a population of over 2.6 million. However, what makes Fukuoka truly unique is its appeal as a magnet for young people from all over Kyushu. The city’s strong economy, flourishing job market, and vibrant cultural scene attract an influx of young individuals seeking better opportunities and experiences. They are drawn to Fukuoka’s welcoming atmosphere, exciting lifestyle, and close proximity to other parts of Kyushu, making it an ideal hub for both career advancement and personal growth.

The Grub

Fukuoka is a culinary paradise, renowned for its diverse and delectable food offerings that cater to all tastes and preferences. Whether you’re a street food aficionado or a gourmet enthusiast, the city has something to satiate your appetite. One of the most iconic and must-try experiences in Fukuoka is visiting the 屋台 ( やたい ) , small food stalls that line the city’s streets and come alive at night. These yatai stands offer an immersive and authentic dining experience, allowing you to mingle with locals and sample some of Fukuoka’s best street food delights. Nakasu, a popular nightlight area has a stretch along the river with more yatai stands than you could imagine. It gets busy, but the atmosphere is always on point.

For those seeking a taste of Fukuoka’s famous 豚骨 ( とんこつ ) , a visit to 一蘭 ( いちらん ) Ichiran Ramen is a must. Known for its unique individual dining booths and customizable ramen bowls, Ichiran offers a one-of-a-kind ramen experience that allows you to savor each flavor to perfection. The eggs here are to die for and if you don’t order one with your ramen, you’re simply doing it wrong. Get the noodles バリカタ (extra firm in Fukuoka dialect) if you want the real experience.

Another speciality of Fukuoka city is 鍋 ( なべ ) (tripe hotpot). Don’t be put off by it being offal though, it’s amazing. There are so many good places to try it that I don’t even want to give you a recommendation. Just wander around the city and find one yourself, you’ll have a hard time finding a restaurant that’s bad.

The Old Stuff

Venturing slightly out of Fukuoka city opens up a treasure trove of famous historical sights that are steeped in captivating stories and cultural significance. A short trip to 太宰府 ( だざいふ ) takes you back to ancient times with its awe-inspiring 天満宮 ( てんまんぐう ) , dedicated to Sugawara no Michizane, the deity of learning. The shrine’s lush gardens and traditional architecture evoke a sense of tranquility and reverence.

Just a little further, the iconic Fukuoka Castle Ruins in 舞鶴 ( まいづる ) Park stand as a testament to the city’s feudal past, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

A journey to Itoshima peninsula reveals the enchanting 南蔵院 ( みなみぞういん ) , home to the colossal reclining Buddha statue, which impresses visitors with its serene grandeur.

Lastly, for those interested in Japanese history and samurai culture, Kokura Castle in Kitakyushu showcases an exquisite castle reconstruction and picturesque grounds, taking visitors on a captivating journey through the country’s feudal past. These historical gems, just a stone’s throw away from Fukuoka city, offer an enriching and enlightening experience for travelers seeking to immerse themselves in Japan’s fascinating heritage.

The Affordability

Living in Fukuoka offers a surprisingly affordable experience compared to many other places in Japan. The city’s cost of living, including housing, transportation, and daily expenses, is generally lower than that of major urban centers like Tokyo or Osaka. This makes Fukuoka an attractive option for both locals and expatriates seeking a comfortable and budget-friendly lifestyle without compromising on amenities or quality of life.

However, it is essential to note that one area where affordability might not apply is hotel accommodation. Hotels in Fukuoka tend to be relatively more expensive, especially in prime tourist areas or during peak seasons. Nevertheless, with an array of affordable housing options and a reasonable cost of living, Fukuoka remains an excellent choice for those looking to strike a balance between affordability and an enriching urban experience in Japan.

The Talk

The Fukuoka dialect, known as 博多弁 ( はかたべん ) , adds a charming and distinctive flair to the Japanese language. Some unique features of Hakata-ben include the use of げえ at the end of sentences to express emphasis or surprise, and かよ as a question tag. For example, 行 ( い ) くげえ means “I’m going for sure,” and わかるかよ means “Do you understand?” Additionally, the pronunciation of certain words may vary, such as じゃん jan instead of ですね desu ne, which means “Isn’t it?” The friendly and playful nature of Hakata-ben adds an endearing aspect to conversations and makes interacting with locals in Fukuoka all the more delightful.

The Travel Potential

Living in Fukuoka offers incredible travel potential, with its strategic location providing easy access to both domestic and international destinations. The city’s well-connected transportation network ensures convenience for travelers. Getting to the airport is a breeze, as Fukuoka Airport is just a short subway ride away from the city center. With numerous domestic flights available, exploring other parts of Japan becomes effortless. Moreover, Fukuoka Airport serves as a gateway to various international destinations, making it ideal for those with a thirst for overseas adventures. Additionally, Fukuoka’s extensive train lines, including the Shinkansen (bullet train) services, connect the city to major cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto. This means you can easily embark on exciting day trips or weekend getaways to explore Japan’s diverse landscape. Living in Fukuoka opens up a world of travel possibilities, allowing residents to satisfy their wanderlust and create unforgettable memories, all while enjoying the convenience and ease of travel from this enchanting city.

The Festivals

Fukuoka city hosts a vibrant array of traditional and contemporary festivals that showcase the rich cultural heritage and modern diversity of the region. Among the best traditional festivals is the 博多祇園山笠 ( はかたぎおんやまかさ ) , a lively and centuries-old event held in July. Participants carry towering, decorated floats called 山笠 ( やまかさ ) through the streets of Hakata in a spirited race, symbolizing unity and good fortune.

Another prominent celebration is the 博多 ( はかた ) どんたく, a lively two-day festival in May featuring colorful parades, traditional music, and dance performances.

For a more contemporary touch, Fukuoka Pride stands out as a vibrant and inclusive festival held annually to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. With events like parades, parties, and educational activities, Fukuoka Pride embraces diversity and fosters a sense of acceptance and love. These festivals, both traditional and modern, exemplify the dynamic spirit of Fukuoka city, offering locals and visitors alike an enchanting and memorable experience throughout the year.

Fukuoka, I love you.