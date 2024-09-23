Budget Friendly Serviced Offices in Tokyo – Business Garden

Rents in Tokyo can be absurdly high when compared to other places in Japan. This is doubly so if you’re looking for working space or an office to suit a small business or start-up. An office in the heart of Tokyo can take a huge chunk out of your budget, not to mention other fees such as furnishing or kitting out the space. If you’re not a hundred percent fluent in Japanese, there are also hurdles to overcome in terms of setting up everything you need. That’s where serviced offices offered by companies like Business Garden can help.

There are a wide range of serviced offices in Tokyo but many of them tend to be on the expensive side of things, even when compared to renting your own office. Business Garden on the other hand specializes in serviced offices at very reasonable rates for individuals or small start-up companies and offers full English support. Business Garden has several workspaces located in Shinjuku or Yotsuya in Tokyo and carry a wide range of benefits if you’re a foreign resident looking for an office space or even just a quiet place to work no matter what your field. In this article, we take a look at some of the benefits of utilizing companies like Business Garden for your own working space in Tokyo.

Hassle Free Rental

The same complications that apply to renting a house or apartment in Japan also apply to renting office space. There are often additional fees such as key money and you are often only able to apply if you have a guarantor. With serviced offices like those provided by Business Garden, key money and a guarantor are not required. You only need to pay a flat monthly rental fee which also covers cleaning, maintenance and utility fees. These alone take a lot of the headaches out of finding office space in Tokyo and save a lot of time and paperwork. Furthermore, Business Garden offers full English support and can walk you through the entire process making it simple and ensuring everything is very clear and easy to understand.

Leasing a regular office also usually requires a specific lease period. With a serviced office space through Business Garden, you are not locked into a contract and only need to pay month to month with the ability to cancel any time. If you only require the office space for a particular project or for a few months at a time, this is ideal. Business Garden’s office spaces are in two very convenient locations in Tokyo: Shinjuku and Yotsuya. Both locations are a short distance away from major train stations. Each location also has an onsite receptionist to help you with anything you might need.

Business Garden Benefits

Business Garden offers office spaces suitable for 1 to 4 people. Each office space at Business Garden is furnished with desks, office chairs and filing cabinets though you are free to bring your own furniture if you’re after a specific look for your office. Each office is also equipped with its own dedicated phone number as well as a shared fax number. You have access to the offices at any time with them being available 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Internet, both wired and wifi, are also provided.

Business Garden by Sakura House carries many other benefits including being able to act as the legal address for your business registration. Business Garden also provides a phone answering and mail service with on-site staff able to receive your mail and packages even if you are not at the office. Business Garden also has a front desk service with full English support so they can help you with queries or calls.

Something separate to the offices offered by Business Garden are the ability to rent meeting rooms. Even if you’re not renting an office space through Business Garden, meeting rooms are available for a reasonable usage fee. This is exceptionally convenient if you need a space for a meeting in Tokyo, even if you’re not renting an office space in the building. Of course, if you are renting a space, these meeting rooms are available at a significant discount. The meeting rooms vary in size and you can easily check their availability online through the Business Garden website.

Business Garden is run by Sakura House, a popular share house and apartment management company in Tokyo. As the Shinjuku Business Garden location shares a building with Sakura House, renting an office here also gives free access to the Sakura House lounge which provides free wifi and tourist information, as well as free coffee and tea.

A Workspace to Call Your Own

Finding a place to work or run your business from in Tokyo can be a challenge due to high rents and the language barrier. Business Garden removes most of the issues you might face with its ease of use, English support and simple pricing structure. Some serviced offices might ask you to pay a membership fee or come with numerous other fees and charges, but Business Garden’s simple and very reasonable monthly pricing structure makes it easy to know exactly how much you need to allocate from your budget.

Even if you’re not running a specific business and just need a working space to do freelance or creative work, Business Garden offers an ideal solution. If you’re looking for an office space in the Tokyo area, you should definitely give Business Garden a try.