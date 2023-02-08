The Future of English Teaching in Japan | Join The Conversation at EFL Japan Summit

EFL Japan Summit is happening! We’re in Tokyo on Feb 26th, Nagoya on March 5th, and Osaka March 12th with talks and seminars from industry leading teachers and businesses. You’ll have amazing opportunities to:

Make connections with inspiring teachers

Learn about the most up to date education methods

Get new ideas and techniques to help your students, and

Increase your hireability at the best schools by showing your dedication to your craft

Whether you are a seasoned teacher or just starting out, this conference is an excellent opportunity for you to improve your skills, network with your peers, and be inspired by some of the leading voices in the field.

And it’s only ¥500 for members to attend!

(¥1000 for non-members)

Sign Up Here

Why EFL Japan Summit?

The pandemic really put a damper on the development of English as a Foreign Language teaching in Japan, with fewer teachers coming in and less ability to interact together and learn from one another. We wanted to go back to a face-to-face event that feels like we’re able to move forward and build up the skills of teachers in Japan.

EFL Japan is an independent, association-agnostic organisation. At our events all are welcome, regardless of association; where teachers, school owners, publishers, learners and others can come together to better help all English language learners. We especially encourage the participation of Japanese teachers of English, often notable by their absence at events. With all of these talented and passionate people, we will all be better able to serve the needs of our students.

So don’t miss this exciting opportunity to improve as a teacher, learn from the best, and connect with your peers. Stay tuned to our site efljapan.com for more details on speakers for each event. We can’t wait to see you there.