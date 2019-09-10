Get Connections and Better Jobs by Joining TAIP

The Tokyo Association of International Preschools (TAIP) is an organization of schools, teachers and services that aim to serve the needs of the early childhood education community in Japan.

They have more than fifty member schools ranging in size from small to the biggest in the country and offer a variety of professional development and publicity opportunities.

If you want to teach in better schools that pay more and care about their staff, you really need to connect with other teachers and schools. That’s how you build a reputation so your resume says “teacher” not just “foreigner”. TAIP has regular events on professional development throughout the year so you can learn more about being a teacher and improve your classroom skills. Speakers from the local community and presenters brought in from overseas do workshops that will make you better at your job.