(Podcast) International Relationships, Moving Back Home, Life Advice from my Wife

Special episode this week. Mrs. ALTInsider enters the booth to talk about how we met, being in an international marriage, fears of moving to America, and a lot more. Enjoy.

Right-Click to Download the Mp3

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

[Find a Job: JobsinJapan.com]



[Discuss the show: Discord]

[Leave a Review (You Rock): iTunes]



Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord: