#InsideJapan #Episode181

On this episode I’m speaking with Sam about learning Japanese. He is the Marketing Director for Coto Academy, and we talk about his language learning journey and his advice on becoming fluent faster!

Check out Coto Academy

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.