Surviving the 3/11 Earthquake in Iwate | With Matt

#InsideJapan #Episode180

On this episode of Inside Japan I’m speaking with Matt. Now we started off this podcast thinking we would talk about how he moved from teaching to starting a consulting business and working for a PR agency, but the story of how Matt survived the 3/11 earthquake was fascinating and we ended up focussing mostly on that. This is an amazing story and I hope it humbles you as much as it did me.

Some websites you can check out to support relief for Tohoku:

(Tohoku Live House Daisakusen)

Orgs

Matt’s Features about 3.11

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.