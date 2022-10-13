Inside Japan Podcast

Surviving the 3/11 Earthquake in Iwate | With Matt

The story of how Matt survived the 3/11 earthquake was fascinating, and I hope it humbles you as much as it did me.
Surviving the 3/11 Earthquake in Iwate | With Matt

#InsideJapan #Episode180

On this episode of Inside Japan I’m speaking with Matt. Now we started off this podcast thinking we would talk about how he moved from teaching to starting a consulting business and working for a PR agency, but the story of how Matt survived the 3/11 earthquake was fascinating and we ended up focussing mostly on that. This is an amazing story and I hope it humbles you as much as it did me.

Some websites you can check out to support relief for Tohoku:
東北ライブハウス大作戦
(Tohoku Live House Daisakusen)
Klub Counter Action
Blue Resistance
Freaks
Slang
Miyako
Iwate
 
Orgs
Safecast
Atlantic Pacific
Blue Compass
Playground of Hope
Photohoku
 
Matt’s Features about 3.11
Alma Mater Hobart & William Smith
Japan Times
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Medium
Soundcloud

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

Leave your thoughts

Search

Related Articles

Inside Japan Podcast

Surviving the 3/11 Earthquake in Iwate | With Matt

Inside Japan Podcast

Do Japanese Companies Make Climate Change Worse? | with Monica

Inside Japan Podcast

Dealing With “Burn Out” and Moving Back To Japan | With Misha

Contact Us

Tokyo Office
C/O Global Village Media
1-7-20-B2 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
[email protected]