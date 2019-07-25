(Podcast) Leaving the Island? – Former JET/HR – Cara on Why she is leaving Japan

This week former JET and HR Manager Cara (and former guest #1, #2, #3), drops in to explain exactly why she is leaving Japan, which includes some feelings of rascism, sexism and just plain ol’ not having fun. She wrote about it in more detail here -> How Living in Japan is Driving Me Insane… and How I’m Attempting to Stay Sane

