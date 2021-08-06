A Foreigner Who Started a Cafe in Hokkaido | with Bruno Danese

#InsideJapan #Episode152
Bruno is an inspiring guest because he came to Japan with almost no Japanese ability, but saw an opportunity in Hokkaido to start a cafe that would become a focal point for the local community. We talk about building a business in Japan (relevant for all businesses, not just coffee), booming during the pandemic and connecting with local culture.
