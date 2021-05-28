Creating a School, Coworking Space and Community in Tokyo | Inside Japan #147 with Rachel Ferguson

This week I talked with Rachel Ferguson about her amazing business Ryozan Park. She has the mission to empower working families in Japan with a school, a co-working space and share apartments that are truly focused on community and care. Rachel has a very interesting background in Japan, from starting out at Nova, to working in television, and now to being an entrepreneur. I hope you enjoy the podcast!
