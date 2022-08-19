Dealing With “Burn Out” and Moving Back To Japan | With Misha

On this episode I’m speaking with my friend Misha, who left Japan, but came back again after starting his online coaching platform business called Carrus. We dig into burnout and hustle culture, meditation and self-improvement, and how hard it really is to get a job at big tech companies in Japan. I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.

Check out https://www.carrus.io/

Also Misha’s Substack at https://mishayurchenko.substack.com/about

Other things we mentioned:

Brene Brown’s book Atlas of the Heart – https://amzn.to/3putNTD

Gabor Mate Lecture about Trauma and Healing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3WzMpjtkrs

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

01:23 Leaving Japan and Coming Back

05:05 Being Effective When Working For Yourself

09:12 Which Thinkers Helped You Avoid Burnout?

13:14 Why Do People Get Cancer?

17:39 Why Trying Too Hard Can Be a Problem

20:18 Starting Carrus

26:15 What is the Amazon Interview REALLY Like?

29:55 Is It Hard To Run A Business From Japan?

37:12 Outro

