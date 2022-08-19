Inside Japan Podcast

Dealing With “Burn Out” and Moving Back To Japan | With Misha

Misha left Japan, but came back after starting his online coaching platform business called Carrus. We talk about meditation, burnout and startups in Japan.
On this episode I’m speaking with my friend Misha, who left Japan, but came back again after starting his online coaching platform business called Carrus. We dig into burnout and hustle culture, meditation and self-improvement, and how hard it really is to get a job at big tech companies in Japan. I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.

Check out https://www.carrus.io/

Also Misha’s Substack at https://mishayurchenko.substack.com/about

Other things we mentioned:
Brene Brown’s book Atlas of the Heart – https://amzn.to/3putNTD
Gabor Mate Lecture about Trauma and Healing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3WzMpjtkrs

Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:23 Leaving Japan and Coming Back
05:05 Being Effective When Working For Yourself
09:12 Which Thinkers Helped You Avoid Burnout?
13:14 Why Do People Get Cancer?
17:39 Why Trying Too Hard Can Be a Problem
20:18 Starting Carrus
26:15 What is the Amazon Interview REALLY Like?
29:55 Is It Hard To Run A Business From Japan?
37:12 Outro

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

