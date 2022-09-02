Do Japanese Companies Make Climate Change Worse? | with Monica

#InsideJapan #Episode179

Today I’m talking with Monica, who works as the Japan country manager of Influence Map generating useful and interesting climate change reports on businesses and policy here. We talked about Nuclear Energy, how Japanese companies respond to and lobby government about climate guidance, and education about climate change and things we can do to help if we want while living in Japan. I hope you find this conversation as useful as I did.

Learn more at Influence Map: https://influencemap.org/

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.