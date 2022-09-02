Inside Japan Podcast

Do Japanese Companies Make Climate Change Worse? | with Monica

On this podcast we talked about Nuclear Energy, how Japanese companies respond to and lobby government about climate guidance, and education about climate change and things we can do to help if we want while living in Japan.
Today I’m talking with Monica, who works as the Japan country manager of Influence Map generating useful and interesting climate change reports on businesses and policy here. We talked about Nuclear Energy, how Japanese companies respond to and lobby government about climate guidance, and education about climate change and things we can do to help if we want while living in Japan. I hope you find this conversation as useful as I did.
