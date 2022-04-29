DON’T Start An English School In Japan | With Simon

#InsideJapan #Episode170
I’m back with Simon Moran to talk about why starting a school is a big mistake for most English teachers living in Japan. So many people think of this as a way to make a better long-term living as an English teacher in Japan, but it is a totally different job than teaching. Even worse, many start with their Japanese spouse dealing with the parents of their students, and it can often have a very negative effect on their relationship as well.
I hope you enjoy the conversation.
Hey there,thanks for the podcast! With all due respect to Simon I felt like its not fair to have “avoid at all cost” mentality as it’s serves more of a scare tactics for people instead of encouraging for a start up. Maybe having another opinion from someone who runs a successful Eikawa with a spouse would have been more transparent. Would have been great to hear both ways of thinking side by side and for a new comer make the decision on their own. It sounded more like a sales pitch for a franchise. Thanks!
Fair point. It is alarming how many English schools fail, costing the owner an extraordinary amount of money and time. If you feel like it’s what you are called to do, and you have the skills, perhaps it’s worth trying, but it’s very very hard to start. Good luck!