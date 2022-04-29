DON’T Start An English School In Japan | With Simon

#InsideJapan #Episode170

I’m back with Simon Moran to talk about why starting a school is a big mistake for most English teachers living in Japan. So many people think of this as a way to make a better long-term living as an English teacher in Japan, but it is a totally different job than teaching. Even worse, many start with their Japanese spouse dealing with the parents of their students, and it can often have a very negative effect on their relationship as well.

I hope you enjoy the conversation.

