Inside Japan Podcast

How To Hack N2 in Japanese While Working in Japan | Inside Japan Podcast #143 with Dallas

This episode of the podcast is all about learning Japanese while in an English only working environment.

This is why SO MANY people don’t learn Japanese while they are here; it’s super hard to study when your work is 100% in English. You can only say “I don’t need a plastic bag” at the convenience store so many times before you’ve mastered it… Also take a look at this book, the 5 year diary, that Dallas mentioned in the discussion: https://amzn.to/2QSReYJ

We talk about:
– Starting with Chinese and switching to Japanese (and how much more in-demand Japanese really is outside Japan)
– Strategies for learning Japanese while working in English-only environments
– The best study habits that make getting to N1 easier and more fun!

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen on iTunes, Android, Spotify and Stitcher. Please SUBSCRIBE on your favourite listening platform.

Want to Leave a Review?

Thank you so much! This helps us a lot: iTunes

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

Array

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

Related Articles

143 thumb YT

Inside Japan Podcast

How To Hack N2 in Japanese While Working in Japan | Inside Japan Podcast #143 with Dallas
Thumbnail 142

Inside Japan Podcast

Staying Fit and Healthy in Japan with Ben Silverman | Inside Japan #142​
Apply from home_ (2)

Inside Japan Podcast

(Podcast) James’ Exit Interview w/ New Host Charlie!

Contact Us

Tokyo Office
C/O Global Village Media
1-7-20-B2 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
[email protected]