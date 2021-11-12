Is English Language Education Improving in Japan? | with Quint OB

#InsideJapan #Episode159

In this episode I spoke with my friend Quint, a professor at Waseda university. He teaches teachers of English in Japan, and we talk about why Japanese students often dislike and abandon learning English. What do many teachers, even trained ones, get wrong when trying to motivate young learners. This is one for the passionate teachers out there, and the people who want to know that there are talented and smart people working on the problem of demotivated English language learners in this country, and that progress is being made little by little. I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Find out more about Quint’s research at: quint.space

Timestamps (check your podcast player or the YouTube show for links):

00:00 Intro 01:13 Quint’s Background 02:41 Charlie and Quint both lived in the same tiny countryside town 04:15 What motivated you to go and get your masters? 06:24 Teaching elementary school teacher’s programs in Japan 07:12 Making English learning meaningful 11:44 Institutional memory and forgetting learned lessons 12:46 Sponsored Segment for https://JobsinJapan.com 13:17 Digital learning and the effect on students and teachers 15:17 BIG wins: positive changes you can make in your classroom today 18:39 Some things you should know as an untrained English teacher 23:16 Being a father in Japan 28:13 Outro

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen on iTunes, Android, or Spotify. Please SUBSCRIBE on your favorite listening platform.

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com