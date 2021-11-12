Is English Language Education Improving in Japan? | with Quint OB

#InsideJapan #Episode159
In this episode I spoke with my friend Quint, a professor at Waseda university. He teaches teachers of English in Japan, and we talk about why Japanese students often dislike and abandon learning English. What do many teachers, even trained ones, get wrong when trying to motivate young learners. This is one for the passionate teachers out there, and the people who want to know that there are talented and smart people working on the problem of demotivated English language learners in this country, and that progress is being made little by little. I hope you enjoy this conversation.
Find out more about Quint’s research at: quint.space
