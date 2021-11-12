Inside Japan Podcast

Is English Language Education Improving in Japan? | with Quint OB

#InsideJapan #Episode159 In this episode I spoke with my friend Quint, a professor at Waseda university. He teaches teachers of English in Japan, and we talk about why Japanese students often dislike and abandon learning

In this episode I spoke with my friend Quint, a professor at Waseda university. He teaches teachers of English in Japan, and we talk about why Japanese students often dislike and abandon learning English. What do many teachers, even trained ones, get wrong when trying to motivate young learners. This is one for the passionate teachers out there, and the people who want to know that there are talented and smart people working on the problem of demotivated English language learners in this country, and that progress is being made little by little. I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Find out more about Quint’s research at: quint.space

Timestamps (check your podcast player or the YouTube show for links):

00:00 Intro
01:13 Quint’s Background
02:41 Charlie and Quint both lived in the same tiny countryside town
04:15 What motivated you to go and get your masters?
06:24 Teaching elementary school teacher’s programs in Japan
07:12 Making English learning meaningful
11:44 Institutional memory and forgetting learned lessons
13:17 Digital learning and the effect on students and teachers
15:17 BIG wins: positive changes you can make in your classroom today
18:39 Some things you should know as an untrained English teacher
23:16 Being a father in Japan
28:13 Outro

