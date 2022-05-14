Is Long-Term Teaching a Viable Career in Japan?

This is the last in our three part series with Simon Moran. If you haven’t heard the other podcasts already, we talked about the myth of self-sponsoring a visa, and why you shouldn’t start an English school, and this time we’re going to talk about whether it is possible to make a viable long term living as an English teacher in Japan. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

Please give us a 5* rating on iTunes: https://apple.co/3wmo1qh

Part 1 “There’s no such thing as Self-Sponsoring your visa in Japan”: https://youtu.be/X3Vi2hE9G08

Part 2 “Don’t start an English School”: https://youtu.be/0BGE0b5lwwI

Mentioned in the podcast:

Join ETJ: https://ltprofessionals.com/etj/

Join JALT: https://jalt.org/

Join OTJ: https://onlineteachingjapan.com/

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

01:00 Living Wage as an English Teacher in Japan?

05:18 How Can You Avoid the Glass Ceiling?

08:04 Digital Transformation in Education in Japan

15:20 Digital WON’T Replace Teachers

17:15 Japan’s English Teachers Need Modernisation

25:44 Role of English Teachers in the Future

29:34 Importance of Qualifications

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

#InsideJapan #Episode171