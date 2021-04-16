Learning to sound like a NATIVE in Japanese | Inside Japan Podcast #144 with Martin Bragalone

This is an awesome interview about how to learn Japanese so that you can speak with Japanese people, and if they close their eyes they would think you are a native Japanese speaker!
Martin is so passionate about languages and can speak many to fluency, including Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese and Thai. Learn how to speak Japanese fluently from this polyglot on the Inside Japan Podcast!
If you like the show, give us a rating on iTunes!
Video Podcast:
Audio:
Listen on iTunes, Android, or Spotify. Please SUBSCRIBE on your favourite listening platform.
This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!
For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.