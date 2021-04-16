Inside Japan Podcast

Learning to sound like a NATIVE in Japanese | Inside Japan Podcast #144 with Martin Bragalone

This is an awesome interview about how to learn Japanese so that you can speak with Japanese people, and if they close their eyes they would think you are a native Japanese speaker!
Martin is so passionate about languages and can speak many to fluency, including Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese and Thai. Learn how to speak Japanese fluently from this polyglot on the Inside Japan Podcast!
