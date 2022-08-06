Inside Japan Podcast

Lessons From Successful Foreigners in Japan

On this episode I'm doing something a bit different, and sharing some of the lessons I have learned from our most popular guests.
Lessons From Successful Foreigners in Japan

#InsideJapan #Episode177

On this episode I’m doing something a bit different, and sharing some of the lessons I have learned from our most popular guests.

Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:29 Immerse Yourself in Japanese
02:59 Starting a School
04:01 Love and Respect Are Everything
04:52 Exploit the Talent Gap
06:55 Save Money on your Apartment
11:23 Presentation Zen
15:00 Learning Japanese is About Mindset
16:51 Don’t Start a School With Your Spouse
19:10 Preparation Builds Confidence
20:53 Outro

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

Leave your thoughts

Search

Related Articles

Inside Japan Podcast

Lessons From Successful Foreigners in Japan

Inside Japan Podcast

How Easy Is It To Get a Job in Japan in 2022? | with Peter

Inside Japan Podcast

English Teacher to Photographer in Japan | with Jojo

Contact Us

Tokyo Office
C/O Global Village Media
1-7-20-B2 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
[email protected]