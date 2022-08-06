Lessons From Successful Foreigners in Japan

#InsideJapan #Episode177

On this episode I’m doing something a bit different, and sharing some of the lessons I have learned from our most popular guests.

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

00:29 Immerse Yourself in Japanese

02:59 Starting a School

04:01 Love and Respect Are Everything

04:52 Exploit the Talent Gap

06:55 Save Money on your Apartment

11:23 Presentation Zen

15:00 Learning Japanese is About Mindset

16:51 Don’t Start a School With Your Spouse

19:10 Preparation Builds Confidence

20:53 Outro

