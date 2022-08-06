Lessons From Successful Foreigners in Japan

#InsideJapan #Episode177
On this episode I’m doing something a bit different, and sharing some of the lessons I have learned from our most popular guests.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:29 Immerse Yourself in Japanese
02:59 Starting a School
04:01 Love and Respect Are Everything
04:52 Exploit the Talent Gap
06:55 Save Money on your Apartment
11:23 Presentation Zen
15:00 Learning Japanese is About Mindset
16:51 Don’t Start a School With Your Spouse
19:10 Preparation Builds Confidence
20:53 Outro
Video Podcast:
Audio Podcast:
