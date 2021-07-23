Olympics Journalist Explains Tokyo 2021 | Inside Japan with Matt Barnes

#InsideJapan #Episode151

Matthew Barnes is an Olympics journalist from the NBC station in Columbus Ohio, and he’s here in Tokyo reporting on the Olympics. If you wanted to know what is going on behind the scenes, Covid rules for the Olympics and how the games are being run, then this podcast is going to be fascinating for you!

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen on iTunes, Android, or Spotify. Please SUBSCRIBE on your favourite listening platform.

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com