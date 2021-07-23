Inside Japan Podcast

Olympics Journalist Explains Tokyo 2021 | Inside Japan with Matt Barnes

#InsideJapan #Episode151

Matthew Barnes is an Olympics journalist from the NBC station in Columbus Ohio, and he’s here in Tokyo reporting on the Olympics. If you wanted to know what is going on behind the scenes, Covid rules for the Olympics and how the games are being run, then this podcast is going to be fascinating for you!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!
For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.
I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

