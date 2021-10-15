Simple and Proven Ways To Improve Your Japanese Every Day with Peter Galante (Jpod101)

#InsideJapan #Episode157

Todays episode is a really interesting podcast with Peter Galante, who cofounded innovative language learning which is the parent company of JapanesePod101. I’ve used Jpod101 for learning Japanese and it’s fascinating to hear from the man himself what motivations and philosophies go into building a course for Japanese that works well.

To find out more about JapanesePod101 check out our link here: https://bit.ly/3j3GgLa

