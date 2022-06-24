We Built A Fashion Studio in Tokyo | with Pio

On this episode I’m speaking with Pio, who is a partner at House Tokyo, a new all-service fashion design studio in Tokyo. I love her story because it shows that no matter where you come from, if you start with a humble attitude and a willingness to learn, you can build something really awesome in Japan. I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Check out House.Tokyo and @house.tokyo on Instagram.

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

01:01 Why did you join House Tokyo?

02:07 How did House Tokyo start?

03:45 Were there any difficult regulation barriers?

05:12 What’s your background and why Japan?

06:03 What’s unique about Japan fashion?

07:10 What surprised you starting House?

08:34 What has gone into starting House?

09:30 Was it hard to make a factory?

10:40 How did you get the money together?

11:58 What do you attribute your success to?

13:24 How do you convince people to work with you?

14:29 What advice would you give to entrepreneurs in Japan?

